Jan. 10, 2017

Asahi to Pull Plug on Chinese Milk Biz

Beijing, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. <2502> will withdraw from the Chinese milk business to concentrate on mainstay beer operations, informed sources have said.

Japan to Help India Achieve Stable Power Supplies

New Delhi, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Japanese economic minister Hiroshige Seko said Monday Japan will cooperate with India to help the South Asian country supply electricity in a stable manner.

