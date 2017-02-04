Top Photo
Featured Photo
-
(Updated:12/29)
-
(Updated:01/11)
-
(Updated:02/02)
-
(Updated:02/02)
-
(Updated:01/25)
-
(Updated:1/25)
Feb. 04, 2017
INTERVIEW: Frenchman Aims to Up Sake's Presence in Top Restaurants
Paris, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--French sommelier Xavier Thuizat, who has been under the spell of sake for years, aims to make the Japanese rice wine account for 15 pct of drink menus at top-ranked restaurants in his country.
Labor Leader Objects to 100-Hour Limit on Monthly Overtime
Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Management and labor in Japan are locking horns over how many extra hours employees should be allowed to work in a busy period as the government is considering setting a threshold of 100 hours per month.
HEADLINES
- POLITICS
- Tokyo Gov. Koike Criticizes Ex-Gov. Ishihara's Refusal to Explain Toyosu Issue
- ECONOMY
- Sharp Revises Up FY 2016 Operating Profit Estimate to 37.3 B. Yen
- SPORTS
- Baseball: Otani to Be Excluded from Japan WBC Team Due to Injury
- OTHER
- Number of Flu Patients in Japan Enters Pandemic Zone: NIID
NATION
- INTERVIEW: Frenchman Aims to Up Sake's Presence in Top Restaurants
- Labor Leader Objects to 100-Hour Limit on Monthly Overtime
- (Update 2) BOJ Plays Trump Card to Stem Bond Yield Rise
- Ex-JFA President Okano Dies at 85
- Mattis Confirms U.S. Defense of Senkakus at Meeting with Abe
BUSINESS
- Honda Expects 58 Pct Rise in Net Profit for FY 2016
- 5 Japanese Bank Groups' Profits Fall 7.1 Pct in April-Dec.
- Itochu Veep to Head FamilyMart Uny Holdings
- Toshiba Solicits Biddings for Stake in Flash Memory Unit
- Sharp Revises Up FY 2016 Operating Profit Projection
MARKETS
means
（例文） A flash of light and a wall of fire destroyed a city and demonstrated that mankind possessed the means to destroy itself. (オバマ前米大統領の広島演説より)
「手段」「方法」という意味。例文は「閃光（せんこう）と火の壁が街を破壊し、人類が自らを滅ぼす手段を持ったことを明示した」と訳すことができます。
AFP-JIJI PRESS NEWS JOURNAL
|George Clooney to get top French film honour
|Single-dose Zika vaccine works in animals-- study
|Six Nations champions England ready for France 'war'
|Lakers legend Johnson returns in advisor's role
|Afghan woman whose husband cut off her ears seeks treatment abroad
|Low social rank bigger health risk than obesity-- study
|Sharapova boxes clever as return nears
|'Lock-in' paralysis patients report being happy
|Romania adopts controversial decree easing penal code