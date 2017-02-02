Top Photo
Feb. 02, 2017
2 Japanese Dept. Store Operators Enjoy Sales Growth in Jan.
Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Two of Japan's four major department operators enjoyed year-on-year sales growth in January, the four companies' data showed Wednesday.
Many Japan Firms Revise Up FY 2016 Earnings Forecasts
Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Seventy-nine major Japanese nonfinancial companies have raised their earnings projections for fiscal 2016 ending in March, against 26 that have made downward revisions, a Jiji Press survey showed Wednesday.
NATION
- Ban's Pullout from S. Korean Race Puts Comfort Women Deal at Risk
- Nobelist Sims Stresses Fiscal Policy for Ending Deflation
- Abe Resolved to Ink Peace Treaty with Russia during His Tenure
- Israeli Minister Visits Grave of Japanese Diplomat Sugihara
- Abe, Trump to Play Golf in Florida after Summit in Washington
BUSINESS
- 2 Japanese Dept. Store Operators Enjoy Sales Growth in Jan.
- Many Japan Firms Revise Up FY 2016 Earnings Forecasts
- 500 Save On Outlets to Become Lawson Stores by End-2018
- IHI Mulling Westinghouse Share Sale
- New Commercial Complex Completed in Tokyo's Ginza
signature
（例文） Sushi is Japan's signature food.
署名やサインなどのほか、「代表的な」という意味もあります。例文は「寿司は日本を代表する食べ物です」と訳すことができます。
