TOP PHOTO ACTOR JINPACHI NEZU DIES AT 69

Jan. 01, 2017

Concentration of Shareholder Meetings in Japan to Be Eased

Tokyo, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--Holding shareholders' meetings in late June has been a common practice by many Japanese companies for years, but beginning in fiscal 2017, they will be allowed to call annual gatherings until the end of September, following a tax system revision.

Japanese Wines Gaining Popularity Overseas

Tokyo, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--On the back of the growing international reputation of Japanese wines made from domestically harvested grapes only, Japanese wineries are seen aiming to expand into Europe, a traditional market for wines.

HEADLINES

POLITICS
Japan Protests against Installation of Comfort Women Statue in S. Korea's Busan
ECONOMY
Toshiba's Market Capitalization Dives 40% after Media Reports on Huge Loss
SPORTS
Rugby: Higashi Fukuoka Wins Japan High School Tournament 2nd Round at 139-0
OTHER
Celestial Object Seen Approaching Earth Feb. 25; No Risk of Impact Seen: NASA

NATION

BUSINESS

MARKETS

Tips for English Learners

toast

（例文） The team toasted the victory with their fans.

例文ではパンのトーストではなく、「乾杯する」という意味の動詞として使われており、「チームはファンと共にその勝利に祝杯を挙げた」と訳すことができます。

AFP-JIJI PRESS NEWS JOURNAL

Russian officials acknowledge doping 'conspiracy' - report
Tevez burgled while tying the knot in Uruguay
Huge crowd joins Mexican teen's party after invite goes viral
Taiwan school principal resigns over Nazi parade
Toxic liquor kills 21 in Pakistan-- police
Dutch medical centre probes suspected IVF sperm mix-up
Turkey accuses IS of killing 30 civilians in Syria
Leicester make masked protest over Vardy ban
George Michael-- 10 key songs by a hit-making machine
British WWII bomb forces 54,000 Germans from homes
Turkish newspaper's cook arrested for 'insulting Erdogan'
India police arrest four over US woman's gang-rape
