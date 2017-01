Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will set the legal age for marriage at 18 for both men and women, informed sources said Saturday.

Uruma, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Defense Ministry lodged a protest Saturday against a U.S. military helicopter's emergency landing on a farm road on Ikeijima, an island in the city of Uruma in Okinawa Prefecture, on Friday night.

