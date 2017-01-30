Top Photo

TOP PHOTO GEISHA GIRLS LEARN KYOTO HISTORY, TRADITION

Jan. 30, 2017

Japan's Abe, Trump Seen Agreeing to Start Bilateral Trade Talks

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump are seen agreeing to start bilateral trade negotiations at their planned meeting in Washington set for Feb. 10, informed sources have said.

Attack Capabilities Hot Topic in Japan after Trump Inauguration

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Whether Japan should acquire capabilities to conduct preemptive strikes on enemy bases is becoming a hot topic in the government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party after U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration.

HEADLINES

POLITICS
Chiyoda Ward Mayor Race Begins as Proxy Battle between Tokyo Gov. Koike, LDP
ECONOMY
Toshiba Chm. Shiga Seen Stepping Down to Take Blame for Huge Nuclear Biz Loss
SPORTS
Japan Baseball: Retired Hurler Daisuke Miura Named Special Adviser to BayStars
OTHER
Terminal Building Exclusive for Low-Cost Carriers Opens at Kansai Int'l Airport

NATION

BUSINESS

MARKETS

Tips for English Learners

wrap up

（例文） After wrapping up her homework, she plans to go shopping.

「包む」のほか、（仕事などを）「完成させる」「仕上げる」といった意味があり、例文は「彼女は宿題が終わった後、買い物に行く予定だ」と訳すことができます。

AFP-JIJI PRESS NEWS JOURNAL

