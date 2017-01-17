Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Seibu Holdings Inc. <9024> said Monday that it will relocate its head office to the Ikebukuro commercial district in Tokyo from Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, in spring 2019.

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States signed a supplementary treaty on Monday to clarify the scope of the civilian component at U.S. military bases in Japan protected under the bilateral status of forces agreement, which limits Japan's criminal jurisdiction over U.S. base personnel.

