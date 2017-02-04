Top Photo

Feb. 04, 2017

INTERVIEW: Frenchman Aims to Up Sake's Presence in Top Restaurants

Paris, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--French sommelier Xavier Thuizat, who has been under the spell of sake for years, aims to make the Japanese rice wine account for 15 pct of drink menus at top-ranked restaurants in his country.

Labor Leader Objects to 100-Hour Limit on Monthly Overtime

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Management and labor in Japan are locking horns over how many extra hours employees should be allowed to work in a busy period as the government is considering setting a threshold of 100 hours per month.

HEADLINES

POLITICS
Tokyo Gov. Koike Criticizes Ex-Gov. Ishihara's Refusal to Explain Toyosu Issue
ECONOMY
Sharp Revises Up FY 2016 Operating Profit Estimate to 37.3 B. Yen
SPORTS
Baseball: Otani to Be Excluded from Japan WBC Team Due to Injury
OTHER
Number of Flu Patients in Japan Enters Pandemic Zone: NIID

NATION

BUSINESS

MARKETS

Tips for English Learners

means

（例文） A flash of light and a wall of fire destroyed a city and demonstrated that mankind possessed the means to destroy itself. (オバマ前米大統領の広島演説より)

「手段」「方法」という意味。例文は「閃光（せんこう）と火の壁が街を破壊し、人類が自らを滅ぼす手段を持ったことを明示した」と訳すことができます。

AFP-JIJI PRESS NEWS JOURNAL

George Clooney to get top French film honour
Single-dose Zika vaccine works in animals-- study
Six Nations champions England ready for France 'war'
Lakers legend Johnson returns in advisor's role
Afghan woman whose husband cut off her ears seeks treatment abroad
Low social rank bigger health risk than obesity-- study
Sharapova boxes clever as return nears
'Lock-in' paralysis patients report being happy
Romania adopts controversial decree easing penal code
Tall tale-- gene variants can add 2cm to your height
Concussion symptoms 3x higher in soccer players who 'head' ball
Non-stick chemicals common in fast food packaging-- study
