Jan. 26, 2017
Japan Electronics Unions to Demand Pay-Scale Hike of 3,000 yen
Yokohama, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--An umbrella body of labor unions at Japanese electronics makers is set to demand a pay-scale hike of 3,000 yen a month in upcoming "shunto" spring wage negotiations, it was learned Thursday.
Dollar Firmer near 113.80 Yen in Late Tokyo
Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--The dollar rose to around 113.80 yen in Tokyo trading late Thursday, after overcoming its early weakness thanks to stock price surges in Japan and abroad.
- Japan to Study Ways for Stable Imperial Succession, Apart from Abdication: Abe
- Foreign Passengers at Narita Airport Top Japanese in 2016 for 1st Time
- MLB: Mariners to Hand Out Bobblehead Ichiro Dolls at April 19 Game with Marlins
- Trump Says He Believes Waterboarding Works in Terror Suspect Interrogations
- Japan Not Ruling Out Bilateral Trade Talks with U.S.: Abe
- Court Backs S. Korean Temple's Claim on Statue Stolen from Japan
- Japan 2016 Services Producer Prices Up 0.3 Pct
- Court Rejects Compensation for Gender Disorder Suicide
- JAL to Remove Time Limit on Free In-flight Internet Service
- Line Returns to Black in 2016
- Trump's Criticism Confusing Japanese Auto Industry
- Japan Restaurant Sales Up for 2nd Straight Year
- Toyota to Create 400 Jobs at Indiana Plant
ill-timed
（例文） His investments turned out to be ill-timed.
illには「病気で」「不健康な」などのほか、「不適切な」といった意味もあります。ill-timedは直訳すると「不適切なタイミング」となり、例文は「彼の投資はタイミングが悪かった」と訳すことができます。
|Eddie Jones sows confusion over face injury
|Pakistani female MP threatens to self-immolate after harassment
|Trump and Kim Jong-Un impersonators hit Hong Kong
|Does depression boost the risk of cancer death?
|Brazil fights yellow fever outbreak
|Trump orders review of use of 'black site' prisons, torture-- report
|Sports court upholds Kosovo's UEFA membership
|Doubt over Everest's true height spurs fresh expedition
|Meteorites did not enrich ocean life-- study