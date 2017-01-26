Top Photo

Jan. 26, 2017

Japan Electronics Unions to Demand Pay-Scale Hike of 3,000 yen

Yokohama, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--An umbrella body of labor unions at Japanese electronics makers is set to demand a pay-scale hike of 3,000 yen a month in upcoming "shunto" spring wage negotiations, it was learned Thursday.

Dollar Firmer near 113.80 Yen in Late Tokyo

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--The dollar rose to around 113.80 yen in Tokyo trading late Thursday, after overcoming its early weakness thanks to stock price surges in Japan and abroad.

Japan to Study Ways for Stable Imperial Succession, Apart from Abdication: Abe
Foreign Passengers at Narita Airport Top Japanese in 2016 for 1st Time
MLB: Mariners to Hand Out Bobblehead Ichiro Dolls at April 19 Game with Marlins
Trump Says He Believes Waterboarding Works in Terror Suspect Interrogations

ill-timed

（例文） His investments turned out to be ill-timed.

illには「病気で」「不健康な」などのほか、「不適切な」といった意味もあります。ill-timedは直訳すると「不適切なタイミング」となり、例文は「彼の投資はタイミングが悪かった」と訳すことができます。

