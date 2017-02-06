Top Photo
Featured Photo
-
(Updated:12/29)
-
(Updated:01/11)
-
(Updated:02/02)
-
(Updated:02/02)
-
(Updated:01/25)
-
(Updated:1/25)
Feb. 06, 2017
(Update 2) Koike-Backed Incumbent Wins Mayoral Election in Tokyo
Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--A candidate supported by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike easily won his fifth four-year term as mayor of Chiyoda Ward in the Japanese capital in a closely watched election on Sunday, likely providing a tailwind to the popular governor in the run-up to the July 2 Tokyo metropolitan assembly poll.
Koike-Backed Incumbent Certain to Have Won Mayoral Election in Tokyo
Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--A candidate supported by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is certain to have won his fifth term as mayor of Chiyoda Ward in the Japanese capital in a closely watched election on Sunday, likely providing a tailwind to the popular governor in the run-up to the July 2 Tokyo metropolitan assembly election.
HEADLINES
- POLITICS
- Tokyo Gov. Koike Criticizes Ex-Gov. Ishihara's Refusal to Explain Toyosu Issue
- ECONOMY
- Sharp Revises Up FY 2016 Operating Profit Estimate to 37.3 B. Yen
- SPORTS
- Baseball: Otani to Be Excluded from Japan WBC Team Due to Injury
- OTHER
- Number of Flu Patients in Japan Enters Pandemic Zone: NIID
NATION
- (Update 2) Koike-Backed Incumbent Wins Mayoral Election in Tokyo
- Koike-Backed Incumbent Certain to Have Won Mayoral Election in Tokyo
- Japan-S. Korea Stalemate Continues over Comfort Women Statue
- FOCUS: Japan Confident of Maintaining Alliance with U.S., But Concerns Linger
- 2 Japanese Dancers Win Prizes at Lausanne Ballet Competition
BUSINESS
- Japan Automakers Keeping Close Tab on Abe-Trump Summit
- Toyota, Suzuki Broadly Agree to Team Up on Advanced Tech
- KSS Leading Candidate for Takata Bailout
- Honda Expects 58 Pct Rise in Net Profit for FY 2016
- 5 Japanese Bank Groups' Profits Fall 7.1 Pct in April-Dec.
MARKETS
rev up
（例文） He was elected governor of the prefecture on a pledge to rev up the local economy.
エンジンなどの回転速度を上げる。転じて、活性化するという意味で使われます。例文は「彼は地域経済の活性化を公約に掲げて県知事に当選した」と訳すことができます。
AFP-JIJI PRESS NEWS JOURNAL
|George Clooney to get top French film honour
|Single-dose Zika vaccine works in animals-- study
|Six Nations champions England ready for France 'war'
|Lakers legend Johnson returns in advisor's role
|Afghan woman whose husband cut off her ears seeks treatment abroad
|Low social rank bigger health risk than obesity-- study
|Sharapova boxes clever as return nears
|'Lock-in' paralysis patients report being happy
|Romania adopts controversial decree easing penal code