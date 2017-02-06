Top Photo

(Update 2) Koike-Backed Incumbent Wins Mayoral Election in Tokyo

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--A candidate supported by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike easily won his fifth four-year term as mayor of Chiyoda Ward in the Japanese capital in a closely watched election on Sunday, likely providing a tailwind to the popular governor in the run-up to the July 2 Tokyo metropolitan assembly poll.

Tokyo Gov. Koike Criticizes Ex-Gov. Ishihara's Refusal to Explain Toyosu Issue
Sharp Revises Up FY 2016 Operating Profit Estimate to 37.3 B. Yen
Baseball: Otani to Be Excluded from Japan WBC Team Due to Injury
Number of Flu Patients in Japan Enters Pandemic Zone: NIID

rev up

（例文） He was elected governor of the prefecture on a pledge to rev up the local economy.

エンジンなどの回転速度を上げる。転じて、活性化するという意味で使われます。例文は「彼は地域経済の活性化を公約に掲げて県知事に当選した」と訳すことができます。

