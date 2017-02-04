Paris, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--French sommelier Xavier Thuizat, who has been under the spell of sake for years, aims to make the Japanese rice wine account for 15 pct of drink menus at top-ranked restaurants in his country.

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Management and labor in Japan are locking horns over how many extra hours employees should be allowed to work in a busy period as the government is considering setting a threshold of 100 hours per month.

Read more