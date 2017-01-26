Yokohama, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--An umbrella body of labor unions at Japanese electronics makers is set to demand a pay-scale hike of 3,000 yen a month in upcoming "shunto" spring wage negotiations, it was learned Thursday.

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--The dollar rose to around 113.80 yen in Tokyo trading late Thursday, after overcoming its early weakness thanks to stock price surges in Japan and abroad.

