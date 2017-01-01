Top Photo
Jan. 01, 2017
Concentration of Shareholder Meetings in Japan to Be Eased
Tokyo, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--Holding shareholders' meetings in late June has been a common practice by many Japanese companies for years, but beginning in fiscal 2017, they will be allowed to call annual gatherings until the end of September, following a tax system revision.
Japanese Wines Gaining Popularity Overseas
Tokyo, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--On the back of the growing international reputation of Japanese wines made from domestically harvested grapes only, Japanese wineries are seen aiming to expand into Europe, a traditional market for wines.
toast
（例文） The team toasted the victory with their fans.
例文ではパンのトーストではなく、「乾杯する」という意味の動詞として使われており、「チームはファンと共にその勝利に祝杯を挙げた」と訳すことができます。
