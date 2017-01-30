Top Photo
Jan. 30, 2017
Japan's Abe, Trump Seen Agreeing to Start Bilateral Trade Talks
Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump are seen agreeing to start bilateral trade negotiations at their planned meeting in Washington set for Feb. 10, informed sources have said.
Attack Capabilities Hot Topic in Japan after Trump Inauguration
Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Whether Japan should acquire capabilities to conduct preemptive strikes on enemy bases is becoming a hot topic in the government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party after U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration.
HEADLINES
- POLITICS
- Chiyoda Ward Mayor Race Begins as Proxy Battle between Tokyo Gov. Koike, LDP
- ECONOMY
- Toshiba Chm. Shiga Seen Stepping Down to Take Blame for Huge Nuclear Biz Loss
- SPORTS
- Japan Baseball: Retired Hurler Daisuke Miura Named Special Adviser to BayStars
- OTHER
- Terminal Building Exclusive for Low-Cost Carriers Opens at Kansai Int'l Airport
NATION
- Japan Top Court Seen Presenting "Right to Be Forgotten" Criteria
- BOJ Still Far from 2 Pct Inflation after Rocky Year
- Japan's Abe, Trump Agree to Meet on Feb. 10
BUSINESS
- Toshiba Chm. to Resign over Massive Losses
- Japanese Retailers Focusing on Experiences in Lunar New Year Campaigns
- (Update) Toshiba to Spin Off Flash Memory Biz
- Mitsubishi Motors Recalls over 600,000 Vehicles in Japan
- Japanese Firm Files for U.S. Trademarks for Sake Aroma, Bottle Texture
MARKETS
wrap up
（例文） After wrapping up her homework, she plans to go shopping.
「包む」のほか、（仕事などを）「完成させる」「仕上げる」といった意味があり、例文は「彼女は宿題が終わった後、買い物に行く予定だ」と訳すことができます。
