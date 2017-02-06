Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--A candidate supported by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike easily won his fifth four-year term as mayor of Chiyoda Ward in the Japanese capital in a closely watched election on Sunday, likely providing a tailwind to the popular governor in the run-up to the July 2 Tokyo metropolitan assembly poll.

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--A candidate supported by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is certain to have won his fifth term as mayor of Chiyoda Ward in the Japanese capital in a closely watched election on Sunday, likely providing a tailwind to the popular governor in the run-up to the July 2 Tokyo metropolitan assembly election.

Read more