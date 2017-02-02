Top Photo

Feb. 02, 2017

2 Japanese Dept. Store Operators Enjoy Sales Growth in Jan.

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Two of Japan's four major department operators enjoyed year-on-year sales growth in January, the four companies' data showed Wednesday.

Many Japan Firms Revise Up FY 2016 Earnings Forecasts

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Seventy-nine major Japanese nonfinancial companies have raised their earnings projections for fiscal 2016 ending in March, against 26 that have made downward revisions, a Jiji Press survey showed Wednesday.

POLITICS
Abe Voices Eagerness to Sign Japan-Rusia World War II Peace Treaty in His Term
ECONOMY
Japan Needs to Boost Fiscal Stimulus to Beat Deflation: Nobel Winner Sims
SPORTS
Tokyo Gov. Urges 2020 Olympic Golf Venue to Change Men-Only Membership Policy
OTHER
Israeli Finance Min. Visits Grave of "Visas for Life" Japanese Diplomat Sugihara

signature

（例文） Sushi is Japan's signature food.

署名やサインなどのほか、「代表的な」という意味もあります。例文は「寿司は日本を代表する食べ物です」と訳すことができます。

I'm lucky to be alive, says Hull City's Mason after horror injury
Bangladesh treats first case of 'tree girl' syndrome
Thousands of gay men receive posthumous pardon in UK
Dutch experiment with 'Tinder for orangutans'
Tech firms unite to challenge Trump immigration order
US right to abortion still strong, but under threat
USOC says government vows 'expedited access' for athletes
Push and pull-- How the Milky Way flies
Mexico welcomes US idea to make drug cartels fund wall
Human forebear a bag-like beast with no anus-- study
One in four US children suffers 'chronic bullying'-- study
Poland puts Auschwitz staff database online
