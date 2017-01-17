Top Photo
Jan. 17, 2017
Seibu Holdings to Relocate Head Office to Ikebukuro in 2019
Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Seibu Holdings Inc. <9024> said Monday that it will relocate its head office to the Ikebukuro commercial district in Tokyo from Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, in spring 2019.
(Update) Japan-U.S. Pact Narrows Definition of Civilian Base Workers
Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States signed a supplementary treaty on Monday to clarify the scope of the civilian component at U.S. military bases in Japan protected under the bilateral status of forces agreement, which limits Japan's criminal jurisdiction over U.S. base personnel.
- Japan-US Pact to Narrow Definition of Civilian Base Workers Takes Effect
- Bank of Japan Ups Economic View for Tohoku, Kanto-Koshinetsu, Tokai Regions
- NFL: Packers Reach NFC Final; Steelers Secure Berth for Final Match at AFC
- Errors Blamed for 29% of Fatal Car Accidents by Elderly Drivers in Japan: Police
- Park's Friend Cleared of Suspected Role in Comfort Women Deal
- S. Koreans Trying to Set Up Comfort Woman Statue on Takeshima
- Regional Gaps Found over Aged Drivers' License Return
- Errors Blamed for Many Fatal Accidents by Elderly Drivers
- Inpex to Extend Deal on 2 Abu Dhabi Oilfields
- Japan Beer, Quasi-Beer Shipments Hit Record Low for 12th Year
- Nojima in Talks to Buy Nifty's Individual Internet Service
- Hitachi Announces Sale of Unit to U.S. Fund KKR
fat finger
（例文） A stock trader lost thousands of dollars, due to a fat finger error in order placement.
「太い指」が引き起こしがちなタイプミスを意味します。例文は「株のトレーダーが発注時の入力ミスで数千ドルを失った」と訳すことができます。
