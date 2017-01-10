Top Photo
Jan. 10, 2017
Asahi to Pull Plug on Chinese Milk Biz
Beijing, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. <2502> will withdraw from the Chinese milk business to concentrate on mainstay beer operations, informed sources have said.
Japan to Help India Achieve Stable Power Supplies
New Delhi, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Japanese economic minister Hiroshige Seko said Monday Japan will cooperate with India to help the South Asian country supply electricity in a stable manner.
bigwig
（例文） Bigwigs of the film industry are worried about the impact of video streaming services.
「実力者」「大立者」などの意味。例文は「映画界の大物たちは映像のネット配信サービスの影響を懸念している」などと訳せます。
