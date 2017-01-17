Top Photo

Jan. 17, 2017

Seibu Holdings to Relocate Head Office to Ikebukuro in 2019

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Seibu Holdings Inc. <9024> said Monday that it will relocate its head office to the Ikebukuro commercial district in Tokyo from Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, in spring 2019.

(Update) Japan-U.S. Pact Narrows Definition of Civilian Base Workers

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States signed a supplementary treaty on Monday to clarify the scope of the civilian component at U.S. military bases in Japan protected under the bilateral status of forces agreement, which limits Japan's criminal jurisdiction over U.S. base personnel.

POLITICS
Japan-US Pact to Narrow Definition of Civilian Base Workers Takes Effect
ECONOMY
Bank of Japan Ups Economic View for Tohoku, Kanto-Koshinetsu, Tokai Regions
SPORTS
NFL: Packers Reach NFC Final; Steelers Secure Berth for Final Match at AFC
OTHER
Errors Blamed for 29% of Fatal Car Accidents by Elderly Drivers in Japan: Police

fat finger

（例文） A stock trader lost thousands of dollars, due to a fat finger error in order placement.

「太い指」が引き起こしがちなタイプミスを意味します。例文は「株のトレーダーが発注時の入力ミスで数千ドルを失った」と訳すことができます。

